Trump’s war against mail-in voting has always been a nonsensical grudge born out of his defeat in the 2020 election.

It is the 2020 election, and Trump’s psychological inability to move past a loss that will always and permanently be part of his legacy fuels much of his second administration.

Outside of the rampant corruption, Trump 2.0 is a constant effort to rewrite history. Donald Trump has tried to use the Department of Justice to delegitimize those who attempted to prosecute or hold him accountable. Trump has tried to rewrite the entire history of the 1/6 attack on the Capitol, and he is using government resources to access 2020 election ballots from states in a bid to prove that he didn’t lose the 2020 election.

Trump’s consistent fury over the 2020 election results always comes back to mail-in voting.

It is an almost daily occurrence that when the president gives public remarks, he will attack mail-in voting.

Trump hates mail-in voting and wants to get rid of it, except when he is using it.

Yes, the man who is on a quest to end mail-in voting just voted by mail, and undercut his own argument.

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