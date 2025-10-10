Trump’s plan to punish Democrats backfires.

The only logical thing about much of the behavior that comes out of the Trump administration is that there is no logic.

Somehow, the Trump White House convinced itself that it could pressure the Democrats to do what it wanted on the government shutdown by mass-firing more federal workers.

PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Put aside for a moment that Democrats already told the White House that the firings didn’t matter to them because Trump was likely to carry out the plan whether the government was open or closed.

A government shutdown doesn’t give the Executive Branch any additional power to fire federal workers.

Since Republicans insist on continuing the government shutdown by refusing to prevent health insurance premiums from skyrocketing at the beginning of the year, they are left with stunts and ploys that make no sense.

Republicans are hurting themselves, not Democrats, by mass-firing federal workers.

The worst part about it is that the scheme has immediately backfired.