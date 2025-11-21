Donald Trump’s meeting with New York City Mayor-Elect Mamdani was set to create an oddball visual for the American people.

The visual that was broadcast to the world was even more bizarre, as frail and declining Trump was seated behind his desk in the Oval Office with Mamdani towering over him like the future hovering over the declining and soon-to-be-forgotten past.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any political party or special interest. We are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Republicans have urgently needed something to get their base invested in the 2026 election. The motivations used by Republicans to get their voters to the polls tend not to be hopeful and inspirational. Republicans like to scare their voters to the polls, traditionally with ideological or cultural monsters.

Democrats seek to be inspired to cast their ballots. Republicans need to be terrified that their world is coming to an end if the GOP doesn’t win the next election.

It hasn’t helped the Republican Party that Trump basically campaigned on the message that if Republicans voted for him, they would never have to vote again. Judging by the results of the 2025 election, Republican voters took Trump’s word for it because they got trounced coast to coast.

The Mamdani-Trump White House meeting was the kind of staged visual that cable news loves.

Since Trump’s decline became obvious, the White House’s ability to effectively stage the events has been going downhill, but what happened at the Mamdani wrecked the GOP plans for 2026.

Keep reading to see the disaster that Trump caused.