The presidential turkey pardon is one of the biggest softball events that a president takes part in. It is meant to be a lighthearted ceremonial opening of the Thanksgiving holiday.

During Barack Obama’s time in the White House, the nation got eight years of really corny dad jokes that Obama seemed to delight in, because they were completely terrible, even as his daughters would stand off to the side and roll their eyes.

It was fun.

George W. Bush also made bad jokes, but it was lighthearted.

The nation has not seen anything quite like an angry and failing Donald Trump, who is mentally declining, and used the presidential turkey pardon as a mean-spirited grievance fest.

Trump said:

Into a terrible situation caused by a man named Sleepy Joe Biden. He used an auto pen last year for the turkeys. Pardon? So I have the official duty to determine, and I have determined that last year’s Turkey pardons are totally invalid, as are the pardons of about every other person that was pardoned other than, uh, where’s Hunter?

No, Hunters was good. That was the one pardon, Pam. That was good, right? The rest of ‘em are all invalid. I don’t know what the hell you’re gonna do about that, but that’s, now we’re gonna take a little of the joking that is a mess, but they’re hereby null and void. The turkeys known as Peach and Blossom last year have been located, and they were on their way to be processed, in other words, to be killed.

But I have stopped that journey and I am officially pardoning them. And, uh, they will not be served for Thanksgiving dinner. Uh, we saved them in the nick of time. This one has plenty of time, but they were saved in the nick of time.

Video clip:

Unless a person watches Fox News, they have no idea what Trump was talking about, but his joke was mean-spirited, not funny, and not even accurate. Biden’s pardons are valid, and the autopen stuff is nonsense.

Trump was just getting warmed up.

Story continues below.