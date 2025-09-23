For years, Republicans tried to claim that Joe Biden was in mental decline. Once they won back control of the House, Republicans even tried to investigate Joe Biden’s mental capacity. The media also claimed that Biden was in mental decline and could not run for a second term.

However, Joe Biden was never forced to cancel a meeting with Republicans because his handlers didn’t trust him to be by himself in meetings, but this is what Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) told reporters is the real reason why Trump canceled a meeting with congressional Democratic leadership.

Trump posted a diatribe that made him seem insane on Truth Social that said in part:

After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive. They are threatening to shut down the Government of the United States unless they can have over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens (A monumental cost!), force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors, have dead people on the Medicaid roles, allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits, try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World, allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially create Transgender operations for everybody.

These Radical Left Views and Policies is what allowed me to win the Presidential Election, including all seven Swing States, and the Popular Vote, IN A HISTORIC LANDSLIDE. There are consequences to losing Elections but, based on their letter to me, the Democrats haven’t figured that out yet.

This was all a cover story.

Keep reading to hear what really happened, according to Sen. Schumer.