The Trump administration has tried to rig the midterm election with schemes that go way beyond gerrymandering.

At the heart of all the president’s plans are various illegal executive orders that he signed, all related to voting.

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One of those executive orders required the Social Security Administration to turn over personal information so a database could be created to purge voters.

The scheme was clearly illegal, and U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan blocked the database:

This case implicates two fundamental rights that protect Americans from government overreach: the right to privacy and the right to vote. In the past year, several federal agencies have joined forces to create a centralized federal database that contains the private information of United States citizens, including Social Security numbers, citizenship status, and other sensitive data. But decades ago, Congress put protections in place to prevent precisely this type of centralized data bank. And the record in this case shows that the federal agencies that created this database knew that the database violates those statutory protections.

The agencies were scrambling to comply with an Executive Order aimed at reshaping federal elections, which directed them to create a system for mass voter verification. So they haphazardly combined and repurposed the private information of millions of Americans, including citizenship data that they knew to be unreliable.

Since then, states have partnered with the federal government to access the database and are actively removing United States citizens from voter rolls based on inaccurate information. All in all, the federal government has knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens in a manner that threatens the sacred right to vote. This Court cannot stand idly by while that happens.

The ruling is being hailed as a major victory for privacy and voting rights.

House Social Security Subcommittee Ranking Member Rep. John B. Larson (D-CT) said in a statement:

This was not the first time President Trump and his allies tried to use Social Security data to interfere with our elections—and it likely will not be the last.

I have been warning about this administration’s abuse of your confidential records at Social Security since March of last year, and introduced a bill kick ‘DOGE’ out of your data and put stiffer penalties in place for their privacy violations. In January, the Trump Administration admitted in court to an effort by ‘DOGE’ employees to use private data at Social Security to overturn election results. We now know that in May, the administration also secretly adopted a policy to hand your Social Security records directly to the Department of Homeland Security, as part of a pressure campaign to purge voters from the rolls. I applaud Judge Sooknanan for standing with the people against this illegal edict.

The President sees the United Constitution as merely a suggestion, and not the law of the land. That was clear when he threatened to ‘nationalize’ our elections, and today’s court ruling revealed that he has already used your data at Social Security to illegally deprive fellow citizens of their fundamental right to vote. That is a criminal act. The officials involved in this scheme need to come forward and testify under oath before the United States Congress—something they have refused to do for over a year. There must be accountability.

So far, only red states like Texas and Louisiana have partnered with the Trump administration, but the White House has been unsuccessfully trying to force states to turn over their data. The latest ruling stops Trump’s central plan to rig the midterm election.

Trump knows that if Democrats win back all or part of Congress, he will immediately become an irrelevant lame duck.

It is already summer. The president’s schemes are running out of time.

While the Legislative Branch under Republican control has bent the knee to Trump, the Judicial Branch outside of the conservative Supreme Court majority has defended the Constitution.

When the story of American democracy surviving Trump is written, the courts will be remembered as the firewall that stopped a president bent on destroying democracy.

What do you think about this ruling? Let me know in the comments below.

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