Donald Trump really needed to use the first State Of The Union address of his second term to do a hard reset. Trump just hit his approval rating low of 36%.

It really doesn’t matter what Trump had to say about anything else. It is the economy that his driving his presidency into the ground.

Earlier on Tuesday, Republicans were desperately hoping that Trump would get the message and speak to the American people about affordability, but since this president thinks the economic struggles of non-rich people are a hoax, that is exactly what didn’t happen.

Americans needed to hear that Trump gets it.

PoliticusUSA is non-partisan, straight-up analysis. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Instead, Donald J. Trump sent the opposite message:

Today our border is secure. Our spirit is restored, inflation is plummeting, incomes are rising fast. The roaring economy is roaring like never before.

And our enemies are scared. Our military and police are stacked, and America is respected again, perhaps like never before.

After four years. In which millions and millions of illegal aliens poured across our borders totally unvetted and unchecked. We now have the strongest and most secure border in American history by far.

Video:

This was NOT the message that Republicans needed from Trump.

In fact, it was a disaster.

Trump Mocked Americans Who Are Economically Struggling And Blamed Democrats

Instead of empathizing with economically struggling Americans, Trump mocked them.

The president said:

Now the same people in this chamber who voted for those disasters, suddenly used the word affordability, a word. They just used it. Somebody gave it to ‘em, knowing full well that they caused and created the increased prices that all of our citizens had to endure. You caused that problem. You caused that problem.

They knew their statements were a lie. They knew it. They knew their statements were a dirty, rotten lie. Their policies created the high prices. Our policies are rapidly ending them. We are doing really well. Those prices are plummeting downward.

The price of eggs is down 60%. Madame Secretary, thank you. The cost of chicken, butter, fruit, hotels, automobiles. Rent is lower today than one. I took office by a lot, and even beef, which was very high, is starting to come down significantly. Just hold on a little while. We’re getting it down.

Video:

Trump didn’t empathize with people who are struggling to pay for food. He condescended, blamed, and made excuses. This is Trump’s economy and Trump’s problem. The American people aren’t buying it, and Trump showed how completely out of touch he is.

How bad was it? Keep reading below to find out.