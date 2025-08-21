PoliticusUSA is independent news that relies on the support of readers like you, so please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump is reaching the point in his decline where his audiences must be of the captive kind. The days of Trump doing rallies appear to be long gone. His 2024 campaign was run at a much slower pace than his previous attempts to win the presidency.

When Trump declared that he was going to go out and patrol Washington D.C. with the police and National Guard, anyone with an ounce of common sense knew that it would not happen.

What did happen was something much more embarrassing.

Here is a sample of some of the topics Trump spoke to law enforcement about:

Going back to Congress for some money, and we are going to redo a lot of the pavement, a lot of the medians, a lot of the graffiti is all coming off really fast. It's going to come down real fast. We are working with Clark Construction there, one of the big ones. They are the biggest year by far, actually. We are going to be not so much building. It is cleaning and fixing and redoing and putting brand-new surfaces down on your roads and streets.

When people come in from the airport all the way to the Capitol, the White House, or anywhere else they go, they are going to see that this place is spotless. Most importantly, we are going to have a crowd of people that are going to be happy. We have received more phone calls from people in the last four days than I ever have. I have been here now four years plus.

By the way, I think we had the best 7 months they are saying than any president has had. We have done a lot of work. We've got a lot of good work including the biggest tax cuts you have ever had. I know you guys don't care about taxes. You don't care about saving a little bit of tax, but you saved a lot of tax, actually. We've had a great period of time. I have never received so many phone calls thanking me for what we have done in Washington, D.C., from people that haven't gone to a restaurant and literally in four years. They said, you know what you have done is, it is unprecedented, because they said, it was just unsafe.

We couldn't do it. We would go out, and you would see the stories, you would read the stories and see all of the things that are happening. They said, we couldn't stand it, sir. Now, I take my wife and my kids to dinner. One of them said, he is gone out four nights in a row, and he hadn't gone out for 4 years. It's a great tribute to you. When I look at you people, I understand why. There's no games. We are not playing games.

We are going to make it safe. We are then going to go on to other places. We are going to stay here for a while and make this absolutely perfect. It is our Capitol. I guess it used to be many years ago safe, but it is certainly not that they very good run. You've got to be strong. You've got to be tough. You have to do your job. Whatever it takes to do your job know you have to do your job. The crime numbers are way down. The stats, they read them out to me inside. The numbers we haven't seen here ever, actually ever.