There are some familiar patterns visible behind Donald Trump’s out-of-the-blue claim that the United States wants a peace deal with Iran, and talks are ongoing.

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Donald Trump has often thought of the stock market as the American economy, and, going back to his first administration, He has been very fond of manipulating it through social media posts and statements.

Watch Sarah Jones talk about Trump sending ICE to do airport security.

On Monday, Trump told reporters before departing for Memphis, TN:

So tomorrow morning, sometime their time, we were expected to blow up their largest electric generating plants that cost over $10 billion to build. It’s a very good one. There was no dearth of money and one shot, it’s gone. It collapses. Why would they want that? So they called. I didn’t call. They called.

They wanna make a deal. And we are very willing to make a deal. It’s gotta be a good deal. And there’s gotta be no more wars, no more nuclear weapons. They’re not gonna have nuclear weapons anymore. They’re agreeing to that. Any of that stuff is no deal.

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The Iranians claim that Trump is lying about the situation, and when he was told the Iranian position, Trump didn’t have any facts to support his claims.

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