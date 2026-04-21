Ceasefires and the end of war are a good thing, because it means that more innocent people won’t die, but when a President Of The United States starts a war, loses, and can’t figure out how to get out of it, so he declares a permanent ceasefire, that’s a surrender.

As recently as Tuesday morning on CNBC, Trump was talking about more bombing of Iran:

I expect to be bombing because I think that's a better attitude to go in with. But we're ready to go. I mean, the military is raring to go. They are absolutely incredible. You know, I built the military in my first term. I'm using it now. The military, when I took it over from Barack Hussein Obama, they had just – it was so depleted, so sad. And I built it in my first term. You remember those big numbers. You talked to me about it once. That's a lot of money for military, I built it.

We did a great job with our military, and we're using it now and rebuilding it, too. We've done a lot of rebuilding also in my first year of the second term. But we have a tremendous – we have the most powerful military in the world, and everybody knows it.

It was recently revealed that Trump’s bombing threats were bluffs and that he was desperate to get out of the war.

Let’s talk about the ceasefire and why it was really a formal surrender.