PoliticusUSA is 100% independent of any political party or special interests. Please support our independent news and opinion by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump’s corruption is happening in public and out in the open. Trump is acting like what he is, a president who the conservative Supreme Court majority has told that he is above the law.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, “same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam “Shifty” Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done.” Then we almost put in a Democrat supported U.S. Attorney, in Virginia, with a really bad Republican past. A Woke RINO, who was never going to do his job. That’s why two of the worst Dem Senators PUSHED him so hard.

He even lied to the media and said he quit, and that we had no case. No, I fired him, and there is a GREAT CASE, and many lawyers, and legal pundits, say so. Lindsey Halligan is a really good lawyer, and likes you, a lot. We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility. They impeached me twice, and indicted me (5 times!), OVER NOTHING. JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!! President DJT

Trump is admitting that he wants these prosecuted because they impeached and indicted him. The president can’t point to any law that his targets broke. Trump’s agenda is all about revenge and blatantly illegal.

What Trump wants is justice for himself.

There is no case against James, Comey, or Schiff.

Trump’s reputation is already in the dumpster, and he has never had credibility.

A big part of his second presidency for Trump is rewriting history. Donald Trump wants to erase 1/6, his felony convictions, and his impeachments from the historical record.

Trump is broadcasting his corruption and criminality for the entire country to see.

There is an entire protest movement based on the idea that we have no kings, but Donald Trump is acting like a corrupt king who needs a political fall.

What do you think about Trump publicly stating his corrupt scheme? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment