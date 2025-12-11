Donald Trump came into office for a second time with a plan to get even with every person who tried to hold him accountable.

Trump has loaded up the DOJ with loyalists and tried to convert the nation’s top federal law enforcement into his personal law firm that he intended to use to get even.

What Trump has attempted to do is a blatant abuse of power.

It used to be virtually unheard of that the Department of Justice would bring a case before a grand jury and leave empty-handed, but what used to be unprecedented has increasingly become the norm under Donald Trump.

The president has been trying to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James for mortgage fraud because James successfully secured 34 fraud convictions against Trump and his business in New York.

The first indictment of James was thrown out of court, so the DOJ tried again, and this time could not make it past the grand jury stage.

Politico reported:

The Justice Department failed again to indict New York Attorney General James on Thursday – the second time in as many weeks it has sought to revive a mortgage fraud case against her amid President Donald Trump’s pressure to prosecute his political adversaries.

A grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, rejected federal prosecutors’ latest attempt to charge James, according to a person familiar with the proceedings granted anonymity to discuss the matter.

For those keeping score, that is one dismissed case and two failed attempts to indict by Trump’s DOJ.

