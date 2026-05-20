The headlines blared that Trump had gotten his revenge on Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) for pushing for justice for Epstein survivors. The same media outlets that backed Trump’s return to the White House were pushing the narrative about the president’s power and control over the Republican Party.

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The same outlets have not asked themselves whether Trump ousting Republicans who aren’t completely loyal to him is a good thing. Is Trump damaging himself and the Republican Party by trying to get revenge on Republicans who tried to hold him accountable years ago?

Donald Trump is not a great strategist or a forward thinker. Trump doesn’t care about anyone outside of himself, so when Trump goes on a tour to purge those whom he thinks did him dirty, it is something that should be celebrated.

The day after another round of Trump revenge primaries, Republicans are starting to realize that what is happening isn’t a good thing.

In typical fashion, this president has sabotaged himself through his obsession with looking strong and like the all-powerful person in charge of the Republican Party.

Whether it is tariffs, war in the Middle East, or ballot box revenge tours against members of his own party, Donald Trump is the master of the self-own, and he may have destroyed his own ability to get anything done before Democrats likely take control of Congress.