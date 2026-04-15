While speaking at the New York Economic Club during the 2024 election campaign, Trump said, “We’re going down and getting gasoline below $2 a gallon.” He also said that he would “bring down the price of everything from electricity rates to groceries, airfares, and housing costs.”

Fast forward to April 2026 and prices are up across the board. Instead of lowering prices, Trump has increased them with a series of policy decisions. Whether it is tax cuts for the rich, tariffs, or the Iran war, the president has jacked up the price of almost everything.

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Along with groceries, gas prices are a direct pain point for American consumers, so when Trump launched a war of choice that increased gas prices by 40%, the people responded with rage.

Scott Bessent is Donald Trump’s Treasury Secretary. Scott Bessent is also worth $600 million. Bessent, like the president and the rest of his cabinet, is completely out of touch with the lives and struggles of regular people.

Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Bessent, “ Secretary Bessent, It doesn't sound like we're gonna have $3 a gallon gas by summertime, which we had initially been told by the tr by the energy secretary. He now says that it would be very aggressive if we're gonna get to the $3 a gallon gas by the summer. So when are we really gonna get $3 a gallon gas?”

Remember, Trump promised less than $2 a gallon, but the goalpost has now been moved to $3/gallon.