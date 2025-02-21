PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee. We need your support to be ad-free and independent, so please consider becoming a subscriber.

Now that he is no longer constrained by having to face the electorate again or a Democratic majority in the House or the Senate, Trump is free to be himself, and the type of president that he is showing himself to be is a tool of Russian authoritarian Putin.

Trump has gone on a propaganda assault to try to force Ukraine to surrender to Putin and give up territory that Russia invaded.

The President Of The United States has placed America firmly on the side of Putin by posting on Truth Social:

WARNING: NOTHING IN TRUMP’S POST IS TRUE

Think of it, a modestly successful comedian, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, talked the United States of America into spending $350 Billion Dollars, to go into a War that couldn’t be won, that never had to start, but a War that he, without the U.S. and “TRUMP,” will never be able to settle. The United States has spent $200 Billion Dollars more than Europe, and Europe’s money is guaranteed, while the United States will get nothing back. Why didn’t Sleepy Joe Biden demand Equalization, in that this War is far more important to Europe than it is to us — We have a big, beautiful Ocean as separation.

On top of this, Zelenskyy admits that half of the money we sent him is “MISSING.” He refuses to have Elections, is very low in Ukrainian Polls, and the only thing he was good at was playing Biden “like a fiddle.” A Dictator without Elections, Zelenskyy better move fast or he is not going to have a Country left. In the meantime, we are successfully negotiating an end to the War with Russia, something all admit only “TRUMP,” and the Trump Administration, can do. Biden never tried, Europe has failed to bring Peace, and Zelenskyy probably wants to keep the “gravy train” going. I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job, his Country is shattered, and MILLIONS have unnecessarily died – And so it continues….

Trump has also made the false claim that Zelenskyy’s approval rating is just 4%.

Trump is clearly doing Putin’s bidding by trying to force Zelenskyy out so that a sham election can be held and Putin can install a puppet in Ukraine.

There is one big problem.

Donald Trump’s talk about Zelenskyy being a dictator has backfired.

Nearly Twice As Many Americans Say Trump Is The Dictator, Not Zelenskyy