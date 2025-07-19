PoliticusUSA is 100% independent news for readers who want their information with no corporate influence. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump clearly has something to hide in the Epstein files, and members of Congress aren’t buying his distractions and bogus attempts at looking like he is doing something.

On MSNBC, Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said that Trump’s order to AG Pam Bondi to get the Epstein grand jury testimony released is a sham.

Rep. Jayapal said:

Look, this incredible fury of defensiveness from Donald Trump is just showing that he's got something to hide. Calling for Pam Bonde to release the grand jury testimony is a tiny piece of the whole thing.

As you and I both know, that is a very long, complicated legal process, first of all. But secondly, it involves a lot of redactions. Essentially, if you look at her letter, she says, redact anybody's name that is important to protect privacy. And there are a whole bunch of other files, photographs, videos, testimony that is not going to be released with the grand jury testimony.