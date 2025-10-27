The vast majority of Americans have largely ignored the government shutdown because so far it has mostly affected only federal workers.

Starting later this week, all of that changes, as 41.7 million Americans who depend on SNAP to feed themselves and their families are at risk of losing access to it.

88% of Americans who receive SNAP are children, disabled, or elderly. They are some of the poorest households in the nation, and they are in every state and every part of the country.

Most people were not going to pay attention to the shutdown until it hit home for them.

According to Democrats, the Trump administration could fund SNAP if it wanted to, and so far, they have refused.

The vast majority of Americans get their news from local sources. Fox News is the most-watched cable news network, yet it averages only 2-3 million viewers a day.

Local communities are about to feel the pain of the shutdown, and it will backfire on Trump.

