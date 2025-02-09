PoliticusUSA bends the knee to no person or party. We are ad-free and corporate-free because of your support. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump mostly hides on Fox News or speaks to the White House Press Corps because they have implicitly agreed not to ask difficult questions in exchange for access to the president.

The first blunt truth about Donald Trump’s Super Bowl interview is that if the Super Bowl was on a different network, Trump would not have done the interview.

Trump he would get the cuddly treatment from Fox News and golfing buddy Bret Baier, and he certainly did.

Video:

Baier asked the tough questions of Trump about his dancing and sports and compared the first two weeks of his administration to a no-huddle offense. Baier asked Trump if he trusted Elon Musk and allowed Trump to complain because the courts said that Musk can’t have access to everyone’s private data.

The interview did contain one relevant question.

Baier asked Trump, “ If all goes to plan, when do you think families will be able to feel prices going down, groceries, energy, or are you kind of saying to them, hang on, inflation may get worse until it gets better?”

Trump answered, “ No, I think we're going to become a rich nation. Look, we're not that rich right now. We owe 36 trillion dollars. That's because we let all these nations take advantage of us. Same thing, like 200 billion with Canada, we owe 300, we have a deficit with Mexico of 350 billion dollars. I'm not going to do that.”

The US trade deficit with Canada is the second smallest of any trading partner. The US trade deficit with Canada was $300 billion, but $45 billion. In fact, Canada is America’s biggest export market, so a trade war with Canada would be a nightmare for the United States.

Fox News tried to save the interview with lots of editing of Trump’s answers, but it was still a disaster of nonsense, unanswered questions, and rambling misinformation.

Donald Trump isn’t well, and it was cute when he tried to pretend like he was in charge of Elon Musk and giving Musk instructions. It is clear that the scam Trump and Musk are running is going to involve a bogus DOGE report on fraud and waste that Republicans are going to try to use to justify massive spending cuts to pay for their tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations.

Just to summarize, Trump thinks Canada should become a state, isn’t going to do anything about grocery prices, and claims that the American people elected him so Elon Musk could spy on them.

The best way to defeat Trump and the radical right-wingers pulling his strings is to let him keep telling the American people that he is going to do nothing for them.

What did you think of Trump’s Super Bowl interview? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment