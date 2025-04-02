PoliticusUSA is honest journalism that doesn’t bend the knee. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

We were wrong about Trump and tariffs. It could be true that Trump has no idea how tariffs really work. The situation is more dire than Trump not understanding tariffs. Trump has constructed a delusional fantasy world where he has reimagined American economic history, and that delusion is guiding the US economy.

Video of Trump:

Consider what Trump claimed while announcing the tariffs:

They established the income tax so that citizens rather than foreign countries would start paying the money necessary to run our government. Then in 1929, it all came to a very abrupt end with a great depression, and it would've never happened. If they had stayed with the tariff policy, it would've been a much different story.

They tried to bring back tariffs to save our. Country, but it was gone. It was gone. It was too late. Nothing could have been done. It took years and years to get outta that depression, far longer than even. Uh, FDR had that office right over there for a long period of time. The ramp system that's rather intricate was built because of him.

And every time you walk up, you think of him. And he did a great job in many ways, but it lasted long beyond his terms as you know. But it's not too late any longer, and we are going to, uh, start being smart and we're gonna start being very wealthy again. We're gonna be wealthy as a country because they've taken so much of our wealth away from us.