While his administration is abducting innocent legal residents off the streets and shipping them off to an El Salvadorian dark site/death camp, it is easy to lose sight of the fact that the Trump administration is still hard at work destroying the US economy.

In case you were wondering how bad things are getting, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported:

Mack Trucks will lay off between 250 and 350 workers at its Lehigh Valley factory in the next three months, the company said, citing economic uncertainty and tariffs.

“Heavy-duty truck orders continue to be negatively affected by market uncertainty about freight rates and demand, possible regulatory changes, and the impact of tariffs,” Mack spokesperson Kimberly Pupillo said in a statement.

The layoffs could affect about 10% of the company’s 3,050 employees at its Lehigh Valley Operations facility in Macungie, where workers assemble Class 8 Mack trucks for North American and export markets. “We regret having to take this action, but we need to align production with reduced demand for our vehicles,” Pupillo said.

I thought the point of the tariffs was to bring manufacturing jobs back to America, at least according to the Trump administration.

That was until Trump’s Commerce Secretary admitted that most of the industry they want to bring back will be done in factories operated by robots, which means that there will be no good-paying jobs for people in those factories unless it is maintaining the machines or serving in other lower-paying positions.

Mack Trucks is an iconic brand that is being harmed by Donald Trump’s economic policies.

The kind of jobs that Trump claims to want to bring back to the United States are the jobs that he is currently killing in the United States.

On a day when potentially millions of Americans in towns big and small are protesting this president, the layoffs at Mack Trucks are a reminder that Donald Trump is harming the American people in ways big and small every single day.

