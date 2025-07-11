PoliticusUSA can only stay independent with the support of readers like you. Please consider supporting us by becoming a subscriber.

After a tragedy like the flash flood in central Texas that has now killed hundreds of people, there are always questions about what happened, what could have been done differently, and if such a tragic event could be prevented in the future.

Any president visiting the site where such a loss of life occurred should be prepared for those types of questions. They aren’t unusual or out of line.

A reporter asked Donald Trump, “Several families we’ve heard from are obviously upset because they say that those warnings, those alerts, didn’t go out in time, and they also say that people could have been saved. What do you say to those families?”

The question was especially appropriate because the reporter who asked it was CBS Texas. A local reporter asked a question of the president that was very important to the families.

Trump immediately got defensive and melted down by answering, “Well, I think everyone did an incredible job under the circumstances. This was, I guess as Kristi said, a one in 500, once-in-1,000-year event. And I just have admiration for the job that everybody did. There’s this admiration. Only a bad person would ask a question like that, to be honest with you. I don’t know who you are, but only a very evil person would ask a question like that.”

Video: