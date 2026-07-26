There are reports that the Trump administration can’t launch a larger attack on Iran because military stockpiles have been depleted.

Axios reported:

The top U.S. military commander in the Middle East, Adm. Brad Cooper, recommended stopping the bombing campaign around the Strait of Hormuz because it has reached the limit of its effectiveness, according to two sources with knowledge of his position.

…

The sources said the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine also cautioned Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Trump in private that a shortage of air defense interceptors could hamper the ability to protect U.S. forces and allies in the region.

The Iran war, which Trump thought would end in a matter of days or weeks, has entered its fifth month, and it has shown no sign of ending.

This president miscalculated how Iran would fight back; now he is in a conflict that he can’t get out of.

Trump’s UN Ambassador Mike Waltz knows who to blame for the military running out of weapons.

When Waltz was asked about the depleted military stockpile, he said:

Well, look, we have to take a step back here in that a lot of stockpiles were depleted not only from what we gave Ukraine over the last however many years, four or five years. And the administration inherited -- the secretary -- Secretary Hegseth inherited a depleted situation from not only Ukraine but also the ongoing fight with the Houthis under the Biden administration and the depleted military under the Biden administration.

So they have decided, one they’re going to new types of munitions, cheaper munitions, new technologies, but also with these new defense budgets, rebuilding our great military.

But I thought that Trump rebuilt the US military?

In his very next breath, Waltz contradicted himself.