The reality of American politics is that all political movements have a life cycle. It is debatable whether MAGA is a political movement or a Trump political brand extension that is centered heavily around the cult of personality that Donald Trump has cultivated.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any party, billionaire, or special interest. Our only concern is you, the reader. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The latest AP Poll contains some jarring data about how large parts of the Republican Party now believe that the country is going in the wrong direction under Trump.

The AP found that nearly 75% of respondents feel that the country is going in the wrong direction, including 50% of Republicans.

Via: the AP:

Among Republicans younger than 45, the decline is particularly glaring: 61% say the country is headed in the wrong direction, a spike of 30 percentage points since June, the last time the question was asked.

…

GOP women’s view of the nation’s course has shifted almost as much as younger Republicans’ view, according to the poll. About three-quarters of Republican women say the country is going in the wrong direction, up from 27% in June. By comparison, 56% of Republican men say the country is going the wrong way, up from 30% in June.

It wasn’t just the death of Charlie Kirk and political violence driving the numbers down.

Republicans are also worried about high prices, the economy, and the increasing inability of people to get a good job.

While Trump is off getting late-night talk show hosts taken off the air, building ballrooms, and riding in carriages behind fenced-in properties with kings, the country is showing signs of having lost confidence in him.

The core of MAGA has been older white men.

However, the people within his party who are most likely to feel the negative impact of Trump’s policy decisions more immediately are women and younger people.

The fact that so many Republicans think the country is going in the wrong direction while Trump became more wrapped up in his extreme policies is revealing.