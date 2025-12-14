The presidency is the most powerful platform in the world. The President Of The United States has a global megaphone. All previous presidents, no matter their party or politics, have understood the immense weight of their words.

PoliticusUSA is 100% independent and not beholden to any political party or special interest. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump uses the platform to place himself in the center of everything, whether he should be there or not.

Brown University confirmed that ten people were shot on campus on X:

We are very sorry to share that we have confirmed reports of two deceased victims from the active shooting situation at the Barus & Holley engineering building. There are eight additional victims in critical, but stable condition at the hospital. There remains a shelter in place order.

Trump took to Truth Social to claim that the shooter was in custody:

I have been briefed on the shooting that took place at Brown University in Rhode Island. The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody. God bless the victims and the families of the victims!

The shooter, as of this publication time, is still not in custody. Trump later posted on X and blamed the Providence police for his misinformation.

Keep reading below for more.