Democrats impeached Trump twice during his first term. The first time was for attempting to extort Ukraine by withholding congressionally appropriated aid unless they provided dirt on Joe Biden, and Trump was impeached for attempting to overturn the 2020 election results with an attempt to overthrow the government on 1/6.

Neither impeachment resulted in a conviction because Senate Republicans refused to convict Donald Trump, no matter how strong the evidence of guilt.

If Democrats take any part of Congress in 2026, there is a laundry list of corruption within the Trump administration that will require investigation. Trump’s DOJ, border czar, and even the FCC chair have allegations worthy of serious congressional inquiry.

Swing state voters are the closest thing to a midterm election bellwether in polling, and their answers to questions can go beyond providing data on winners and losers of elections to provide a sense of how people are feeling on the ground in their daily lives.

A newly released poll paints a picture of how voters in swing states are feeling about the second presidency of Donald Trump.

Those feelings can be summed up in one word.

Impeachment.

