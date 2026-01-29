Donald Trump once had Republicans block and kill a bipartisan immigration reform bill because he wanted to run on the “immigration crisis” during the 2024 election. Trump did run on immigration, but polling shows that immigration wasn’t the reason why he won the election.

The economy, inflation, and costs were why Trump was able to sway enough swing-state voters to return to the White House.

Trump expressed during the campaign his belief that immigration was more important than the economy.

PoliticusUSA is not beholden to any political party or special interest. We are 100% independent. Support us by becoming a subscriber.

As president, Trump has acted like immigration is more important than the economy, and the issue was one of the only things keeping his sagging approval rating afloat.

Once Trump’s ICE and border patrol agents began killing American citizens, along with deporting immigrants with no criminal records, what had been his only strength with the American people became a weakness.

Trump’s numbers on immigration have been trending downward for months.

Since border patrol agents shot and killed Alex Pretti in Minneapolis, MN, five days ago, something has shifted.

What was an unpopular Trump policy has become a reviled policy.

Immigration has turned on Trump to such a degree that a majority of voters have shifted their support away from him on the issue.

How bad has it gotten for Trump? Read more below to find out.