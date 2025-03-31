PoliticusUSA is ad-free because of the support of readers like you. If you wish to support us, you can do so by becoming a subscriber.

Remember Trump’s absurd executive order where he tried to tell America that voter ID was now required in every election and people were only allowed to vote for one day, and he attacked early and mail-in voting?

A number of voting rights groups have come together to sue and make sure that Trump’s executive order gains no traction.

Campaign Legal Center announced:

Today, Campaign Legal Center (CLC) and State Democracy Defenders Fund (SDDF) sued the Executive Office of the President and members of the president’s Cabinet (See Here) on behalf of the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), Secure Families Initiative (SFI) and Arizona Students’ Association (ASA) — alleging a recent executive order far exceeds his powers and threatens the freedom to vote for millions of Americans.

Voting is a freedom guaranteed and protected by the Constitution. The president does not have the legal authority to adopt new registration or vote counting requirements via an executive order that restricts access to that freedom for U.S. citizens. These changes are anti-voter at their core and signal that the president and his administration are intent on changing the way we run elections by unlawfully disenfranchising U.S. citizens. Through this executive order, the president is attempting to act beyond his power and usurp the role of Congress and the states to set their own election laws.