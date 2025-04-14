PoliticusUSA is proud to be an independent news source you can trust. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

When Vice President JD Vance isn’t hiding from protesters in Vermont or getting shipped off to Greenland to be the cover for his wife after it was discovered that the local residents didn’t want her there and were planning a protest, he tends to hang around the White House and break stuff.

Vance, who pretends to be from Ohio by way of San Fransciso, had one job at the national champion Ohio State football team’s visit to the White House. All Vance had to do was take the trophy from the person holding it, and put it on the podium.

If you are guessing that things went smoothly, you’ll be disappointed.

This is what happened:

Kamala Harris wasn’t running around breaking things in the White House. You better believe Tim Walz would not be fumbling football trophies. Reportedly, the trophy is a two-piece deal, which seems like an improvement over the old college football BCS trophy that looked like a candy dish that your grandma kept on the living room coffee table.

It is stuff of nightmares to consider what ol’ fake hillbilly butterfingers would do to a crystal trophy.

There are many reasons why JD Vance will probably never be President Of The United States, but an ever-growing collection of clips of Vance doing things like this will be a reason why.

The fact that his approval rating is even lower than Trump’s while Donald Trump is actively trying to destroy the global economy is one of the biggest reasons why.

It is like Trump thought that Mike Pence was way too competent and ethical to be vice president. Trump searched high and low for a bumbler with no conscience, and his dark overlord led him to JD Vance.

VEEP was a fictional show, but JD Vance seems determined to bring it to life.

What do you think about JD Vance? Join the discussion in the comments below.

Leave a comment