The New PoliticusUSA

Welcome to the brand new PoliticusUSA. We have been bringing you the news since 2009, and the changes that we have made might be the biggest and most exciting in our history.

The first change you’ll notice is the new cleaner layout. Posts are easy to find on the homepage. The pages are modern and crisp. Most importantly, the stories come first.

PoliticusUSA will now be solely reader-supported.

The good news for readers is that this means no more ads.

We have never been corporate-influenced. We are an alternative to corporate media, but over time, big tech ad companies have cut website revenues while demanding more control over PoliticusUSA. They demanded that the ads be automated and under their control.

The result of this big tech intrusion was a terrible reader experience that either frustrated or chased readers away.

The ads are gone.

We now ask you to please subscribe.

Will PoliticusUSA Still Be Free?

PoliticusUSA has not vanished behind a paywall. Everyone will have free posts to read on this site. Some stories will be exclusively available in full to paid subscribers. We still believe that the news should be free to all, and everyone who becomes a paid subscriber allows us to keep the news free for everyone.

Paid subscribers will get a daily link wrap-up emailed to them Monday through Friday. There will also be exclusive stories for our paid subscribers.

Are You Still Going To Be At The Daily?

The Daily is the Substack newsletter owned by PoliticusUSA’s Sarah Jones. I will continue to contribute regularly to The Daily. If you are a subscriber there, contact me, and I will give you a free unlimited trial subscription to PoliticusUSA.

The Daily and PoliticusUSA are sister publications that Sarah and I view as the perfect complement to one another.

If you have any questions, please post them in the comments below.

Please Subscribe And Support PoliticusUSA

I am so grateful that you have read my work for 15 years, and I promise to continue to deliver stories that aren’t designed to anger, scare, and manipulate but to tell you in a normal tone what is happening in our world, and it matters to you.

Please support PoliticusUSA by becoming a subscriber.