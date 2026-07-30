Republican Senators Cornyn and Tillis aren’t heroes. What they are seeking from Trump is the bare minimum that should exist in any democratic society.

The GOP senators don’t think that a president, his family, and his business should get a forever exemption from IRS oversight, and that a slush fund of taxpayer money should not exist to pay off Trump allies who helped him try to overturn an election.

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That’s it.

This isn’t about high-stakes, groundbreaking policy.

Presidents shouldn’t be above the law.

Trump said no, and then threatened to pull Blanche’s nomination until the next Congress.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

Todd Blanche is a STAR, and everyone knows it! He has the potential to go down as one of the Greatest Attorney Generals of All Time. However, John Cornyn, of Texas, and Thom Tillis, of North Carolina, both of whom I refused to Endorse, and whose political careers have been ended by my action, are refusing to vote for this Great Nominee, who will remain, in any event, as Acting.

Remember, both Cornyn and Tillis voted for Merrick Garland, and others, too numerous to mention. I have no objection to temporarily withdrawing Todd’s name, if they do not do the right thing, and putting him back after Cornyn and Tillis are out of office.

Trump is threatening to punish the Republican objectors by giving them what they want?

How is this a threat?

Republicans can’t figure out why Trump is doing this, but it is not difficult to understand why.