PoliticusUSA will never bend the knee to a politician, billionaire, or special interest. We can do this because of your support. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

It was obvious to the majority of the country who aren’t Trump loyalists that Donald Trump is only in politics for himself. Trump has always been a creature who is driven by his own insecurities, wants, and needs.

During his first term, Trump was constrained by the reality of needing to win another election to get a second term, so things that he supporters saw as care for them were actually viewed through the cynical lens of transactional politics.

For example, Trump was all about evangelicals and right-wing faith leaders during his first term. He nominated judges to the Supreme Court who he knew would overturn Roe v. Wade, because he needed those votes to win another term.

It was always a mistake for voters to put Trump back in the White House because there was a probability that if he returned to office a lame duck, he would no longer need votes and would not care about the consequences of his actions on others.

That is exactly what has happened.

The Washington Post reported:

Inside and outside the White House, advisers say Trump is unbowed even as the world reels from the biggest increase in trade hostilities in a century. They say Trump is unperturbed by negative headlines or criticism from foreign leaders. He is determined to listen to a single voice — his own — to secure what he views as his political legacy.

“He’s at the peak of just not giving a f--- anymore,” said a White House official with knowledge of Trump’s thinking. “Bad news stories? Doesn’t give a f---. He’s going to do what he’s going to do. He’s going to do what he promised to do on the campaign trail.”

Donald Trump is going to tank the economy. Trump is going to gut Medicaid and the federal government, and he doesn't care if the American people are homeless or hungry. He doesn’t care if you lose your job or your kids have bleak futures because the Department of Education is gone.

Trump doesn’t give an F—-. The people who thought that Trump would care about inflation and costs, so they voted for him were fools, and they will be the ones suffering from their decision to support him.

Donald Trump never cared about the American people. Now, he’s more open about it.

What do you think about Trump not giving an F? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment