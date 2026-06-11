It is becoming more difficult for the White House to hide Donald Trump’s apparent decline. From doing most of his events sitting down to having difficulty when he does move, the president appears to be having some physical issues. Those issues could be associated with normal aging or with a chronic condition. The American people don’t know because the administration won’t provide any information.

Trump also appears to show signs of cognitive decline, which could be age-related, or it could be different issues. The American people have no idea, because according to the White House, Trump never sleeps and is sharp as a tack.

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We know that the administration’s favorite claim about Trump never sleeping isn’t true, because the president falls asleep during meetings in front of the cameras on a regular basis, but there has to be a middle ground between the president is perfect and he has one foot in the grave.

Trump has admitted to taking four dementia screenings in less than two years, so why is this president being examined so often by so many specialists?

It is a question the White House regularly dodges.