PoliticusUSA is ad-free and not bending the knee. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

Donald Trump fled Washington before the national day of Hands Off protests got underway, and it would be reasonable to assume that the administration would have a response to the potentially millions who are taking to the streets to protest the actions of an unpopular administration.

The White House did release a statement.

The White House press pool reported, “The President won his second round matchup of the Senior Club Championship today in Jupiter, FL, and advances to the Championship Round tomorrow.”

The White House ignored the protests of an entire nation and instead talked about notorious golf cheat Donald Trump’s “victory” at a tournament held at his own club.

It was reported on Friday that Trump doesn’t give a f**k about anything and is doing whatever he wants.

Of course, Donald Trump doesn’t care about the protests. He never needs to win another vote in his life.

His political career is over.

Protests like this massive one in Boston, MA mean nothing to him:

Just because Trump doesn’t care about them doesn’t mean that these protests don’t matter.

The Hands Off protests matter a great deal to a group of people who will be on the ballot this year and next.