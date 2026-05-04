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Hawkdaddy76's avatar
Hawkdaddy76
41m

I’m actually curious about the black and Latino voters. What are they thinking? And how will they vote moving forward. We have lost so much under this administration.

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william logan's avatar
william logan
1h

I pray they realized who has their interest at heart, and not caught in candy promised lies again.

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