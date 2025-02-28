PoliticusUSA is ad-free and standing up for the cause of freedom. Please support us by becoming a subscriber.

After the Trump and Vance Oval Office campaign to bully Ukrainian President Zelenskyy failed, Trump completely imploded, cut off the talks with Zelenskyy, and the White House is now trying to spin his total failure.

If you want to understand how large this failure was, and how the White House is attempting to spin it, here is what Fox News’s Jacqui Heinrick posted on X:

WH OFFICIALS TELL FOX

: -TRUMP KICKED OUT ZELENSKYY

– HE DID NOT WALK OFF ON HIS OWN

-RARE MINERALS DEAL WAS NOT SIGNED. - WH SAYS “UKRAINANS WERE BEGGING TO RESET” BUT RUBIO AND WALTZ INFORMED THEM ZELENSKYY NEEDS TO LEAVE WHITE HOUSE GROUNDS, RETURN WHEN HE’S READY FOR PEACE

-THE PRESIDENT AND US OFFICIALS FELT DISRESPECTED BY ZELENSKYY’S RHETORIC AND DEMEANOR

– CITED THAT HE WAS “SHRUGGING AND ROLLING HIS EYES” DURING THE CONVERSATION

**WHEN I WENT TO UPPER PRESS TO ASK WHAT WAS GOING ON, THE LUNCH THAT TRUMP AND ZELENSKYY WERE SUPPOSED TO DINE ON AND TALK OVER WAS SITTING IN THE HALLWAY. I’M TOLD WHITE HOUSE PRESS OFFICE STAFFERS WILL BE EATING IT.

Zelenskyy wouldn’t break and give in to Trump’s bullying, so one of the weakest presidents in American history threw a fit and ended the meeting without accomplishing anything beyond embarrassing himself and his country.

Donald Trump thought that he could bully a president who is currently leading his nation and is attempting to repel an invasion with some Apprentice-level reality TV nonsense, and instead, it was Zelenskky who showed a spine of steel and broke Trump.

Trump is broken, and a presidency that was already falling to earth faster than one of Elon Musk’s exploding Space X rockets has suffered its biggest failure yet.

