Zelenskyy and Ukraine understand a fundamental truth. Since Donald Trump took office, the United States can no longer be trusted to act in the best interest of democracies around the world.

An example of how much the Democratic world has lost faith in the United States under Trump came when Zelenskyy did not tell Trump in advance about a plan to strategically attack Russian bombers that have been used to kill Ukrainians.

Axios reported:

Ukraine launched unprecedented drone strikes deep inside Russia, targeting dozens of strategic bombers at several bases, according to Ukrainian officials and videos published on social media.

…

Ukraine did not notify the Trump administration of the attack in advance, a Ukrainian official said. A U.S. official also told reporters the Trump administration was not made aware of the attack.

A Ukrainian official told Axios the operation was conducted by the country's security service and was planned for more than a year.

More details from the Ukrainians:

The special operation "Pavutyna", as a result of which the SBU hit 41 Russian strategic aviation aircraft, was prepared for more than a year and a half.

The President of Ukraine, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Volodymyr Zelensky, personally supervised the operation. And the plan was implemented by Vasyl Malyuk and the staff of the Service. According to our sources, this operation was extremely complex from a logistical point of view.

Ukraine could not trust Trump not to run to Putin and to leak their plan for what has been called on social media, Russia’s Pearl Harbor. Russia lost dozens of bombers in an attack that was brilliantly devised it involved drones snuck into Sibera on trucks that were parked near where some of the bombers were stationed.

It was an elaborate attack that required long-term, detailed planning and was the sort of plan that Trump would have leaked to Putin in a second.

The one thing that Trump has accomplished is that he has made sure that other democracies no longer trust the United States.

Zelenskyy was aware of this operation as he sat in the White House and was berated by Trump and Vance. The Ukrainian president kept Trump in the dark and, by doing so, struck a dramatic blow for democracy, while Trump looks like Putin’s fool.

