Thank you for reading PoliticusUSA To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

Bernie Sanders has been making his way across the country when his Senate schedule allows on a national Fighting Oligarchy tour.

As the actions of Trump and Elon Musk get more extreme, the crowds that Sen. Sanders is attracting continue to grow.

According to Bernie Sanders’ communications director Anna Bahr who posted on X:

Ok now I *can* put a hard number on it: 10,512 people came out to hear @BernieSanders in Warren, MI today. Negative flake rate. Attendance exceeded RSVP. We had to turn away 2,500 people at the door.

Video of the crowd:

The Bernie Sanders Fighting Oligarchy tour is a nationwide tour, so it is in your best interest if you are planning on attending to RSVP, so that the Sanders team will know if they need to move the event to a larger venue to accommodate the crowd.

There is a growing movement fighting back against Trump and Musk in the United States. Bernie Sanders, thanks to his large supporter network and national platform, is one of the people who is best positioned to lead this movement.

At the speech itself, Sanders laid out his strategy to not just fight oligarchy, but to also flip the House.

Sen. Sanders said:

The reason we are in Warren and we were in Kenosha (Wisconsin) and we were in Altoona (Wisconsin) is that all of these congressional districts have Republican members of Congress who won by a very slim vote.

Your congressman is Mr. James, John James.

Apparently, you know Mr. James. So my request of Mr. James is very simple, you know. I'm from Vermont and I am here doing a town meeting in Warren, Michigan.

Mr. James, I think your constituents here in Warren would love to do a town meeting with you.

Bernie Sanders needs to start booking some bigger venues because the American people are fighting back against Trump’s team of oligarchs. A government of the billionaire, for the billionaire, by the billionaire, is not going to fly.

The crowds showing up for Sen. Sanders are presidential campaign-level rally crowds.

The fight is on.

Oligarchs may have the dollars, but the American people have the numbers to win.

What do you think about the size of the crowd that Bernie Sanders drew? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Leave a comment