The only thing plunging faster than the economy is Trump’s approval ratings. Donald Trump has been falling asleep on camera consistently during White House events, and his latest physical raised more questions than it provided answers, as the document that the White House released that Trump approved made several absurd claims.

The oddest claim was that AI found that Trump’s heart is functioning at a level that is 14 years younger than his age.

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The president has been sporting strange bruises on the back of both of his hands, and the White House is sticking with an unbelievable excuse:

Examination of the dorsal hands revealed ecchymosis (bruising), consistent with minor soft tissue irritation related to frequent handshaking in the setting of aspirin use for cardiovascular prevention. This represents a common and benign effect of aspirin therapy. No suspicious lesions or concerning growths identified.

The White House seems to know that Trump’s physical is a problem, especially as observed by the American people: cognitive decline, which is why the president tried to turn a dementia test into proof of “extreme intelligence.”