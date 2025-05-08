PoliticusUSA can only provide some free content thanks to the support of our readers, so please consider supporting our work by becoming a subscriber.

Like a house falling on the Wicked Witch in the Wizard of Oz, Republicans are starting to level Trump’s agenda.

It was Donald Trump who demanded that his entire legislative agenda get put into “one big beautiful bill.” The bill is still big, but it is on the verge of getting very ugly.

Jake Sherman of Politico posted on X:

BREAKING NEWS: key House Republicans from New York REJECT $30,000 SALT deduction cap and say the leadership is jeopardizing Trump's agenda. STEFANIK, LAWLER, LALOTA and GARBARINO

Here is the statement from the four House Republicans:

They reject the offer. The problem for Speaker Johnson and Trump is that if they make the SALT deduction any bigger, far right conservatives won’t vote for the bill, so they are damned if they do and damned if they don’t.

The fact that four NY Republicans issued this statement is significant because they are enough to kill the entire bill on their own.

If House Republicans had not listened to a president who couldn’t manage to hold an infrastructure week, even though he kept calling weeks infrastructure weeks, they would not be in this mess right now.

The big thing that Democrats and Independents need to understand is that if this bill goes down, it takes the Republican plan to cut Medicaid and food assistance down with it.

The Medicaid cuts are linked to the tax cuts. Part of the tax cuts is the State And Local Tax (SALT) deduction. If one piece of this legislation goes down, it all goes down.

The Trump house of cards could crumble, and it would be fitting if it were House Republican infighting that brings him down.

