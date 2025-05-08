PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis Fogelquist's avatar
Curtis Fogelquist
19m

Finally, some Republicans with a spine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Roest's avatar
Peter Roest
20mEdited

Great to get some good news. That doesn’t happen often these days.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture