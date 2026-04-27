On Monday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt held a press briefing to try to frame Democrats and the left as responsible for political violence.

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Leavitt called the left a cult of hatred:

The left-wing cult of hatred against the president and all of those who support him and work for him has gotten multiple people hurt and killed, and it almost did. So again, this weekend when you read the manifesto of this shooter, ask yourselves, how different is the rhetoric from this almost assassin than what you read on social media and hear in various forums every single day.

The answer, if you're being honest with yourself, is that there is no difference at all. Much of the manifesto of the would-be assassin is indistinguishable from the words that we hear daily from so many.

For example, as the first Lady of the United States pointed out this morning, just two days prior to the shooting, ABC's late-night host Jimmy Kimmel disgustingly called First Lady Melania Trump an expectant widow. Who in their right minds says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband. And having experienced what I did with the First Lady on Saturday night, I can tell you that she was anything but that. This kind of rhetoric about the president, the First Lady and his supporters is completely deranged. And it's unbelievable that the American people are consuming it night after night after night.

As President Trump said on Saturday night at this podium, we as Americans must recommit ourselves to resolving our differences peacefully and uniting around the shared values that make our country great. The deranged lies and smears against the President. His family, his supporters, have led crazy people to believe crazy things, and they are inspired to commit violence because of those words. It has to stop.

Watch Sarah Jones Debunk The White House Lies About Democratic Rhetoric:

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries responded at his own press conference by tearing Leavitt apart.

Jeffries said:

I think that what's interesting to me, as you pointed out. Is that the so-called White House Press secretary, who's a disgrace, she's a stone cold liar, had the nerve to stand up there and read talking points, being critical of statements, all taken out of context that Democrats have made and didn't have a word to say about anything that MAGA extremists have said or done, including providing aid and comfort to violent insurrectionists here at this capitol on January 6th, who brutally beat police officers.