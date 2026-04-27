It didn’t take long for the White House and its MAGA allies to try to use the attempted shooting at the White House Correspondents Dinner to push all sorts of items on their agenda.

The one that has gotten the most attention is the call for the White House ballroom to be built, even though the project is illegal and has nothing to do with the incident at a private event on private property.

House Oversight Committee Chair Rep. James Comer (R-KY) demanded that the DHS be funded in a post on X, even though the Secret Service was funded last year as a part of Trump’s tax cuts for the rich that Comer voted for.

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However, the award for the most shameless and petty attempt to manipulate the situation out of a petty personal grudge goes to First Lady Melania Trump, who used the standard MAGA tactic of taking attempted or actual political violence and weaponizing it against the First Amendment.

Trump posted on the official account for the First Lady on X, and an unfathomable call for ABC to “do something” about late-night comedian and Trump critic Jimmy Kimmel.

Just a reminder, Melania Trump has been a fountain of divisiveness and political division. Before she was ever first lady, Trump was spreading birther lies about Barack Obama.