Of all the things that the Trump administration could have asked for in response to a gunman trying to gain entry into the White House Correspondents Dinner, what the Trump administration and their supporters have settled on as a solution to potential mass shootings and assassination attempts is a ballroom.

It’s weird, right?

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However, the rallying cry from the Trump administration is “build the ballroom.”

Acting AG Todd Blanche posted on X in response to the lawsuit that is holding up the construction of Trump’s ballroom:

This lawsuit is on behalf of a single person who walks in the vicinity of the White House once a month and expects to dislike the East Wing’s new design. The passing aesthetic gripe of a single person cannot possibly justify delaying the construction of a secure facility for the President to do his job.

The president’s job isn’t to hang out in ballrooms. The president’s job isn’t to build ballrooms. In fact, ballrooms have nothing to do with the presidency.

There is a whole list of problems with Blanche’s statement. The first being that the president already has a secure place to do his job. It’s called the Oval Office.

The reason why there is a lawsuit is that Trump did not get authorization from Congress, and his ballroom construction appears to be illegal.

Read more below.