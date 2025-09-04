PoliticusUSA is fighting for democracy and truth. Please consider joining our fight by becoming a subscriber.

The Trump administration has been bringing half-baked cases to federal court since it began its military takeover of Washington, DC. The result has been a string of unprecedented failures and Judge Zia Farriqui unloaded on the DOJ and the Trump administration after their latest case fell apart.

Scott MacFarlane of CBS News posted on X:

Judge erupts at hearing as Justice Dept reveals dismissal of yet another recent DC criminal case Judge Zia Farriqui: “We’re past the point of Constitutional crisis” “embarrassment & shame for the govt” “This is just a rush to get stats on Twitter or truth social”

…

Judge apologizes to Dana for his treatment by feds and uncorks a 10 minute, raised-voice stemwinder at Justice Dept prosecutor … saying “We’re acting like this is all normal” Judge says Trump Admin “is playing cops and robbers like children”

…

Judge Farriqui about Justice Dept: “It’s not that they’re ‘losing credibility’…. We’re past that point”

…

Judge Farriqui about the wave of cases filed during Trump police surge in DC, “the volume of ‘motions to dismiss’ raise grave concern” “People like Mr Dana are suffering the consequences”

…

Judge to Justice Dept: “You created this mess” “Too many misfires” He says Feds are operating under the concept of “we’ll arrest people .. then see what happens”

...

Finally.. judge looked at Edward Dana and said “the government’s message to people who look like Mr Dana is … ‘be very afraid!” Judge says.. “I’m afraid right now”

The entire theory of this administration is not to question whether an action is legal, but to act first and then force others to fix it.

Whether it is immigration or crime, Trump is only interested in compiling numbers that create the appearance of effectiveness, but in reality, the administration is trampling individual rights and ruining lives for propagandistic purposes.

As federal prosecutors bring more flimsy cases to court in Washington, DC, they will continue to lose at an unprecedented rate. Federal prosecutors used to only bring cases to trial if they were iron-clad.

A politicized DOJ is bringing cases to lend the appearance of political success by Trump, and that is why so many of them are failing, and it is starting to look like judges have had enough.

What do you think about Judge Farriqui’s remarks? Join the discussion in the comments below.

Leave a comment