First, Stephen Colbert, and now Jimmy Kimmel. There is a clear pattern at work here.

ABC has announced that late-night host Jimmy Kimmel has been suspended, and his show has been taken off the air indefinitely, all because Kimmel made a remark during his program on Monday.

Kimmel said, “We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it.”

FCC Chair Brendon Carr went on a right-wing podcast and threatened ABC by saying:

This appears to be an action by Jimmy Kimmel to play into the narrative that this was somehow a MAGA or Republican-motivated person. What people don’t understand is that the broadcasters … have a license granted by us at the FCC, and that comes with it an obligation to operate in the public interest. When we see stuff like this, look, we can do this the easy way or the hard way. These companies can find ways to change conduct, on Kimmel, or there’s going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.

ABC affiliates announced that they would be replacing Kimmel’s show after the Carr threat, and the network responded by announcing that Kimmel was indefinitely suspended.”

Make no mistake about what is going on here. The Trump administration is using its power to get rid of voices on broadcast television who question or criticize them.

After Stephen Colbert was canceled, Trump posted, “Next up will be an even less talented Jimmy Kimmel.”

Trump has been angry at Kimmel for jokes about him for years. Trump is still angry that Kimmel humiliated him during the Oscars.

The broader implications here are about free speech, and the Trump administration sending a message to broadcast media that any criticism will be punished.

The First Amendment is under assault in the United States, and the corporate media is helping Trump steal your rights.

