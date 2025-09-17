PoliticusUSA

PoliticusUSA

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carol Brozzetti's avatar
Carol Brozzetti
39m

Wow… Unbelievable you know what they are all despicable. They all wanna bend a knee that’s fine. We’ll just continue to support him and Stephen Colbert, and all the other comedians on new platforms that are not part of regime media.!🤬💩

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
D. Lerit's avatar
D. Lerit
40m

BOYCOTT Disney and ABC!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
68 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 PoliticusUSA LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture