Senator-Elect and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) had some strong words for Trump’s plan to pardon those who attacked the Capitol on 1/6.

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:



STEPHANOPOULOS: How about the question about the January 6 pardons?

SCHIFF: Well, greatly concerned about it. First of all, that he could pardon people that beat police officers, gouged them, bear-sprayed them.

But also even beyond that, just the general message it would send, George, that his first pardons are going to go to people who sought through the use of violence at the Capitol to stop the peaceful transfer of power, that played some role in that.

Really, that’s — that’s who he wants to pardon?

The American people I think voted for him in part because they wanted something done about crime, not because they wanted to see him part criminals attacking the government. They want something done about fentanyl. They want something done about California’s smash and grab robberies.

This is not what they had in mind, not political revenge, not rewarding people who participated in an insurrection to stop the transfer of power.

Video:

Soon to be Sen. Schiff was right. It sends a terrible message to the country that the first people Trump will pardon are those who attacked the Capitol on 1/6/2021. The broader point that Schiff was making is the most significant in terms of politics.

The American people did not vote for Trump to use the power of the presidency to line the pockets of billionaires while attacking those he perceives as his political enemies as he sets convicted criminals free.

None of this was what many voters thought they were getting when they voted for Trump over Kamala Harris. Most voters want Trump to do something about prices and inflation, but the president-elect has already ruled that out as being too difficult.

Instead, he will cut taxes for the rich, deport immigrants, impose tariffs, and set criminals free.

Those who made the mistake of voting for Trump when they were uncertain will soon regret their decision.