The estimated 9 million people who showed up to protest against Donald Trump last weekend were not outliers. Those protesters represent the views of close to 70% of the country according to a new University of Massachusetts Amherst Poll.

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The poll found:

President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen to 33%, the lowest rating of his second term in office. The poll of 1,000 respondents, conducted March 20-25, finds Trump’s approval down five points from July 2025 and 11 points lower than last April.

Among men, working-class Americans and African Americans, Trump’s approval ratings have dropped by close to 20 points since April 2025. Similar drops in support are also seen among moderates (down 18 points) and independents (down 13 points), key constituencies in Trump’s victory and in the upcoming midterm election.

Inflation And The Economy Are Going To End Trump’s Presidency

Trump is unpopular on every issue across the board, but the heartbeat of the opposition to Trump is the economy.

According to the poll:

Fully 62% of Americans somewhat or strongly disapprove of Trump’s job performance. Seventy-one percent say Trump is not handling inflation well and 61% say he’s not handling the issue of jobs well. Tariffs were supposed to be one of Trump’s signature issues, but they are a public relations disaster with almost two out of three Americans (64%) giving him a negative grade.

Trump’s policies have made the economy worse, and it is the president’s refusal to acknowledge or do anything about inflation that has enraged the American people and turned them fully against him and his presidency.