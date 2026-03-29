The mainstream media tried to establish a narrative that the third No Kings protest faced the challenge of keeping the momentum going.

No Kings met that challenge and surpassed it.

Organizers posted that with 100 protests remaining, the estimated attendance was already over 8 million people:

Organizers estimated before the protests that they might get as many as 9 million attendees. The final estimate is not in, but it is likely that they met or surpassed that goal.

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The bad news for Republicans and for the mainstream media who sold themselves out to Trump is that No Kings is still growing. The protest movement against this president and his party is getting bigger.

Watch me talk about the No Kings protest:

One small correction is necessary. The No Kings protest is not the biggest single-day political protest in US history. Earth Day 1970 had 20 million protesters, which makes it the biggest single-day political protest in the nation’s history.

What No Kings has done is incredible, but the mainstream media is trying to move the goalposts and label the movement a failure by redefining what it is, so let’s discuss the difference between a political and a protest movement.

The media also demonstrate a lack of understanding of what the No Kings protests are about.

The Mainstream Media's Effort To Diminish The No Kings Protest