It wasn’t enough for one judge to block Trump’s federal funding freeze. A second judge is also going to block the illegal order to freeze federal funds.

Politico reported:

U.S. District Judge John McConnell said a bid by the White House to rescind a “hugely ambiguous” order implementing the freeze appeared to be undercut by White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt’s subsequent statement that the freeze was still in effect.

“I’m inclined to grant the restraining order,” McConnell, a Rhode Island-based appointee of President Barack Obama, said during a court hearing on a lawsuit brought Tuesday by Democratic attorneys general. “I fear … that the administration is acting with a distinction without a difference.”

Instead of admitting the defeat, Trump’s Press Secretary tried to claim that the funding freeze was still in effect, which led a federal judge to say wait a minute, to make sure that you don’t freeze those funds, I’m also going to block you.

By trying to politically spin this massive defeat into some kind of win, Trump is going to get smacked down again. Just in case his administration thinks that they can say that they rescinded the order and then keep trying to freeze the funding, a second judge is going to step in to make sure that Trump can’t carry out his unconstitutional plan.

The fact that the Trump administration really thought they could get away with it is telling.

The courts are not going to allow Trump to ignore the Constitution. If Trump keeps this up, more judges will get involved, and this will not end well for his administration.

