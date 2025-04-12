PoliticusUSA can be ad-free because of the support of readers like you. Please support our work by becoming a subscriber.

The reason why the mainstream media gets it wrong so often when they cover American politics is because they endlessly focus on Donald Trump. As the Fighting Oligarchy rally, which reportedly has a crowd size of more than 32,000, has been going on in Los Angeles, CA, both CNN and MSNBC have been talking about Donald Trump

.

Video of AOC:

However, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) explained at the rally why the attention should be on the system that created Trump:

They House Republicans) know that it is deeply unpopular. They know that it hurts you, but they are not here to serve us. They are here to serve themselves and the billionaires who have paid them oligarchy, and they know that the only chance they have to get away with such an unpopular agenda to get away with stealing in plain view is to stoke deep divisions among us along lines of race, identity, and culture to keep us fighting and distracted.

This has been the big money playbook, not just now but for decades. And that is why Donald Trump is not an aberration. He is the logical, inevitable conclusion of an American political system dominated by corporate and dark money.