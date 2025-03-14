PoliticusUSA is proud to be independent and grateful to be supported by readers like you. To support our work, please consider becoming a subscriber.

AOC Teams Up With Bernie Sanders To Fight Oligarchy

On the same day that ten Senate Democrats showed the resistance of wet paper towel to Trump, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced that he would be joined on the western swing of the Fighting Oligarchy tour by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY).

The Sanders political arm announced:

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) next weekend will hit the road for the third swing of his national "Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here" tour, which is focused on the takeover of the national government by billionaires and large corporations, and the country's move toward authoritarianism. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Ny.) will join him for the duration. Representatives Greg Casar (D-Tx.) and Steven Horsford (D-Nv.) will also make special appearances.



The tour is targeting districts narrowly won by Republicans in 2024, serving as a pressure campaign to force vulnerable congresspeople to vote against any cuts to Medicaid, housing, nutrition, education and other basic needs to pay for more tax breaks for the richest people in this country.



For the five previous stops of his tour, Sen. Sanders hosted more than 15,000 people and overflow crowds across four states during town halls in Omaha, Iowa City, Kenosha, Altoona, and Warren. More than 4 million people tuned into the livestreams. The senator outlined how Americans can fight back against President Trump and Elon Musk, who are quickly moving the country toward authoritarianism, oligarchy, and kleptocracy.

As some Democrats do their very best to pretend like the situation in the country is business as usual, progressives and some liberal Democrats are getting out and organizing the American people.

PoliticusUSA has been covering the Fighting Oligarchy tour from the very beginning. More and more media are jumping on board because they see the energy and the big crowds who want to fight back.

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and other progressives joining the tour is a huge deal that we will discuss below.

AOC And Sanders Understand That The Grassroots Will Defeat Trump